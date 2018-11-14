Kyle Lafferty backed to enter management by Rangers coach

Kyle Lafferty has been tipped to go into coaching once his playing career has finished by a Rangers coach.

Michael Beale, who works under Steven Gerrard, has said to "watch this space" in relation to the Northern Irishman's next steps in the game.

It is a somewhat surprising comment regarding Lafferty who has been seen as a controversial character.

However, the 31-year-old, who returned to Ibrox in the summer from Hearts, has been enthusiastic in learning about different aspects of the game.

“Kyle is also very interested in why we do things,” Beale told the Daily Record. “I work on the group with tactical game plan for the next game and Kyle is always asking me questions.

“He is at that lovely stage where he is in his early 30s and he is very intrigued by the game. Watch this space he may enter the world I’m in at this moment in time. He has added a lot to our group that people won’t see when they watch games. Behind the scenes he has added personality.”