Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis extends stay at Rangers

Northern Ireland skipper Steven Davis has penning a one-year deal at Ibrox.

The midfielder has been on loan at Ibrox since January but will join on a permanent switch once his deal at Southampton expires.

Gers manager Steven Gerrard said “Rangers fans have started to see a fully fit Steven Davis over the past month.

“He looks sharp, is covering all round the pitch, winning the ball back, intercepting balls and looking aggressive.”

Speaking exclusively to Rangers Tv Davis said “I am obviously delighted my future has been sorted out.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t manage to pick up any silverware to this point, but there is a lot to look forward to in the future.

“To begin with, it was a case of myself and the club getting the initial period out of the way and seeing how everything went as my family are still down south.

“That has been difficult, but I am delighted to now get everything signed and sealed.”