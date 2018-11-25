Ovie Ejaria hails crucial win for Rangers

Rangers midfielder Ovie Ejaria was in no doubt about the significance of Saturday’s 3-0 win over Livingston.

It means the Light Blues the opportunity to move to the summit of the Premiership next Sunday against Hearts at Tynecastle.

“It was important to get the three points,”he said.

“We’ve just had two positive results. A win next week would be a big confidence boost for us – but we’ll just take each game as it comes.

“There’s a lot of good players here – our goal is to win the title but it’s a long season and it’s quite close at the top.

“Celtic are a very good side – but we’re a very good side as well and we’re confident.

“We see it as a big opportunity – everyone’s focused and our main goal is to try and win the League.”

There is still a long, long way to go of course – but the on-loan Liverpool midfielder is confident that Rangers have the squad to cope with the demands of a heavy schedule that will see ten more games undertaken before the winter break.

“We’ve got a good squad here with strength in depth – you can see that with Ryan Kent injured and Glenn Middleton has come in and done well,” said Ejaria.

“I want to play in every game – but it’s the manager’s position who he picks. It’s a physical challenge as well – it’s about how you recover.”

Ejaria was full of praise for team-mate Alfredo Morelos and his performance when he came on.

“He’s a top player who scores goals and helps the team a lot,” he said.

“You could see that he made a difference when he came on. We’ve also got Kyle Lafferty who is a top striker.”

Before that visit next weekend to Edinburgh there is of course the small matter of the latest Europa League fixture when Rangers welcome Spanish side Villarreal to Ibrox, a game Ovie anticipated with relish.

Ejaria said: “We can beat Villarreal, especially at home.

“They’re a top side – but with our support behind us we can get a result. Everyone’s looking forward to the game on Thursday.”