Rangers Alfredo Morelos handed three match ban

Rangers have suffered a double disciplinary blow after losing an appeal against Alfredo Morelos’ latest red card and seeing Allan McGregor cited.

Morelos will sit out three games in total after a panel convened by the Scottish Football Association threw out a wrongful dismissal claim.

The striker was sent off by Bobby Madden for stamping on the groin area of grounded Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, who was also dismissed for lashing out at his rival.

Rangers goalkeeper McGregor faces a two-game ban after being handed a notice of complaint for catching Dons midfielder Lewis Ferguson during his team’s 4-2 win on Wednesday. The 37-year-old will discover his fate on Tuesday.

Morelos will serve an immediate two-game suspension, ruling him out of today’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie at Kilmarnock and the Ladbrokes Premiership contest with St Johnstone on February 16.

He will also serve an additional one-match ban in the Premiership, because it is his second red card of the season in the league.

Assistant manager Gary McAllister defended Morelos and claimed he had been a victim of his past record.

“I felt Alfredo’s reputation went ahead of him on this one, and I think he was trying to get out the way. I think there was a conscious effort not to make a stamp.

“He’s a very competitive player, he gets involved in lots of skirmishes.

“That’s the nature of his game, I don’t think you can take away his tenacity, which I think we all agree is a big part of his game.”