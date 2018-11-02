Rangers are united insists Ryan Jack

Ryan Jack insists Rangers remain united despite enduring the most bruising week of Steven Gerrard’s Ibrox reign so far.

Gers have now gone three games without a win after last Thursday’s Europa League stalemate with Spartak Moscow was followed with defeat to Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup semi-finals and Wednesday night’s frustrating Ladbrokes Premiership draw with Kilmarnock.

Gerrard has already warned his players he is ready to bring in new recruits if they prove incapable of leading the Light Blues to silverware.

Jack has echoed that blunt message, warning his colleagues that they will be “left behind” if they do not shape up.

But the midfielder believes the collective spirit in the first-team dressing room remains strong enough to see his side out of their slump.

He said: “We are a team. We win together, draw together, lose together. There’s no pointing fingers in our dressing room, saying ‘it’s your fault’. Collectively, we are all together.

“If we win, we celebrate together. If we lose, we move on together. The last two games have been frustrating but I’m sure everything will be alright if we stick together.

“The manager’s warning was just motivation for the players to realise that every day you need to be on top of your game.

“Every match at this club demands standards, you need to be at the top of your game every day in training or you get left behind.

“As players, it’s important we all stick together and I’m sure it will all be good.”

Gerrard had demanded a reaction to Rangers’ sorry showing against the Dons at Hampden on Sunday and the initial signs against Killie looked good as Alfredo Morelos swept them ahead after just nine minutes.

But the upturn did not last long as Greg Stewart quickly levelled for Steve Clarke’s visitors. That left an obviously-exasperated Gerrard to confess he cannot keep taking the blame for his side if they do not take responsibility themselves.

Jack is well aware Wednesday night’s showing was not good enough but the only excuse he could offer was that Gers were still suffering a hangover from their defeat to his old Pittodrie team-mates.

Asked if standards had slipped over the past week, the 26-year-old Scotland international fired back: “Training has been excellent. It’s as good as it has been.

“But obviously on the back of Sunday’s disappointment, there can be a hangover. But training was lively, it was a good standard.

“You just have to keep working, there’s no other answer for it. Get your head down, stick together and it will change. Could we feel the tension in the air round the ground on Wednesday?

“That’s expected after the disappointment of losing a massive semi-final to one of our rivals.

“There is going to be an effect with the players and fans. We weren’t good enough on Sunday, we never won the game. So we knew there would be a wee bit of a hangover.”