Rangers beaten at Ibrox by Aberdeen

Rangers relinquished their grip on top spot after just three days as Scott McKenna’s winner gave Aberdeen only their second Ibrox win in 27 years.

Sunday’s win over Hearts saw Steven Gerrard’s team take the title race initiative.

But they stumbled back to second place as McKenna’s early strike handed Derek McInnes’ team a 1-0 win despite the Dons playing for an hour with 10 men following Sam Cosgrove’s dismissal.

Gerrard had also warned his team to cut out the red cards or risk their title bid following Scott Arfield’s ridiculous sending-off at Tynecastle - but the message did not get through to simmering striker Alfredo Morelos whose inability to control his emotions also saw him walk midway through the second half.

Aberdeen now climb into the top six having chalked up their third meeting with Gerrard’s side without defeat this season.

A scrappy start littered with fouls suited the visitors more than it did a Rangers side short on ideas and Aberdeen capitalised just seven minutes in.

Cosgrove was first to meet Niall McGinn’s free-kick from the left wing. The ball looped up into the air but no-one in blue reacted, leaving McKenna to crash a left-foot volley home from 12 yards out.

Cosgrove’s dismissal on 33 minutes was a welcome boost. Having been cautioned for a lunge on Gareth McAuley early, the Englishman should have known better than to steam into Rangers’ other centre-back Connor Goldson as a nothing ball bounced towards the corner flag.

The Dons keeper did not need to move as Morelos wasted a great opening on the hour mark, blasting over from six yards out.

The Colombian lasted just three more minutes as his fiery temperament got the better of him and not for the first time this season. He collected a second after catching the Dons captain with a flailing arm as the pair tussled.