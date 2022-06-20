Rangers boss must decide to stick or twist over next move for players

More new faces, to add to the capture of Scotland defender John Souttar from Hearts, will arrive during the summer transfer window.

Just as crucial for van Bronckhorst, as he sets his sights on reclaiming the Premiership title from Celtic, will be the contractual status of a host of key men.

The retention of Connor Goldson, with the defensive pillar of the Ibrox side confounding widespread anticipation of his exit by signing a new four-year deal earlier this month, was a hugely significant boost.

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst. Pic by PA.

But the longer-term future of many other players remains uncertain.

Robbie

McCrorie

The Scotland squad goalkeeper has just been linked with an eyebrow-raising move to Manchester United. At 24, McCrorie is now at the stage where he will hope to be more than just a back-up player and certainly not third choice. He has a year left on his contract and Rangers, who have been linked with alternative goalkeeping targets, may be happy to move him on this summer.

Calvin

Bassey

The Nigerian international defender’s form for Rangers in the second half of last season was a revelation. Bassey flourished spectacularly under van Bronckhorst’s tutelage and has been equally impressive when deployed at left-back, left wing-back or in central defence.

A number of leading English and European clubs have been alerted to the 22-year-old’s rich potential and he is probably now the biggest financial asset in Rangers’ first team squad. Bassey has two years left on his current contract and Rangers supporters are keen to see him extend that deal.

Filip

Helander

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, who is going into the final year of his current contract at the club, is the subject of interest from Spanish side Sevilla. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Since his £3.5 million arrival from Bologna in 2019, Helander’s time at Rangers has been regularly disrupted by injury. The Swedish international saw his season cut short in April by a recurrence of a foot problem.

When fit, the 29-year-old has produced some impressive performances for the Ibrox side. But with just a year left on his contract, Rangers may be tempted to cash in on any interest which emerges in Helander.

Nikola

Katic

The Croatian international’s career is at a crossroads following his return to Rangers this summer after a successful loan spell back in his homeland with Hajduk Split which saw him make 25 appearances and help them win their domestic cup and qualify for Europe.

Having missed the whole of the 2020-21 season because of a serious knee injury, Katic proved his fitness while at Hajduk. But it remains to be seen whether the 25-year-old, another with just one year left on his contract, can force his way back into first team contention at Rangers.

Ryan

Kent

At his best, Kent is one of Rangers’ most effective and electrifying talents and the winger was a mainstay of the side’s epic run to the Europa League final under van Bronckhorst.

The former Liverpool player has regularly been linked with a return to English football, with Leeds United and Aston Villa among his admirers, and is now among those going into the final 12 months of their existing deals.

At 25, Kent is approaching his prime and van Bronckhorst would ideally hope to tie him down on a new deal.

Joe

Aribo

In a marathon season for club and country, Nigerian international midfielder Aribo made 70 appearances. While his form in the second half of the campaign was not as stellar as it had been before the winter break, he is firmly established as one of van Bronckhorst’s ‘go to’ players.

The 25-year-old, also under contract for one more year, has been strongly linked with a move to Crystal Palace this summer but has given no indication of having itchy feet. He is another van Bronckhorst would certainly wish to keep on board.

Alfredo

Morelos

It wouldn’t be a transfer window for Rangers without speculation surrounding their leading striker. Morelos, who missed the end of last season because of a calf injury, is currently attracting interest from both Sevilla and Besiktas.

Unless the 25-year-old Colombian international can be persuaded to extend his current contract beyond the summer of 2023, then the time may have finally come for Rangers to cash in on the talismanic front man at a price which ties in with plans to find a suitable replacement.

Stephen Kelly, Glenn Middleton, Jake Hastie and Kai Kennedy

For a number of the fringe players in the Rangers squad, a move away from Ibrox may now be in the best interests of all parties. Midfielder Kelly (22) and wingers Middleton (22), Hastie (23) and Kennedy (20) all spent last season out on loan and will return to pre-season training with no suggestion that their prospects of securing first team football have been enhanced.