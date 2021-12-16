Rangers boss provides Borna Barisic update after defender forced to leave win

It initially appeared as if Barisic had suffered an injury as he left the field to be replaced by Nathan Patterson, the Scotland right-back filling in on the left as the Scottish champions closed out the victory which keeps them four points clear of Celtic at the top of the Premiership.

Rangers are relatively short of defensive options with Calvin Bassey, normally Barisic’s deputy at left-back, currently playing at centre half while both Filip Helander and Leon Balogun are sidelined by injury.

But van Bronckhorst has no worries over an extended absence for Barisic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Pic by PA.

“He’s okay,” said van Bronckhorst. “He was just not feeling well. He’s not injured.”

Van Bronckhorst was generally satisfied with his team’s performance which saw Alfredo Morelos make the breakthrough just before half-time with Ryan Kent adding the second goal five minutes into the second half.

“The way we started, the first 15, 20 minutes, we created so many chances to go 1-0 up,” he said. “After that, we didn’t create as much because they were defending really deep and it was difficult for us to find our spaces.

“The goal just before half-time really helped us to go into half-time and change a little bit our position on the pitch.

“The second half, we created the spaces we wanted and started it well.

“We scored a good goal, a very high speed goal. It was a good move from Morelos and Ryan was there to score. I need my forwards to be in the box when there is danger and they did really well.

“After that we controlled the game and tried to score more. In the end, we lost a little bit of control. We lost the ball in midfield which normally doesn’t happen. Those moments were maybe a couple, but overall I’m really pleased with the performance.

“We knew it was going to be hard today but in the end two goals and the three points we wanted.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.