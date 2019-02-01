Rangers boss Steven Gerrard glad only one player left Ibrox during transfer window

The January transfer window has now closed – and much to Steven Gerrard’s delight there was only one exit from Ibrox with Jordan Rossiter’s loan move to Bury the only significant move.

The positive news as far as the club is concerned is the strengthening of the playing staff with the arrival in the early stages of January of experienced campaigners Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe, followed in the latter stages of the window by the arrival of both USA international Matt Holster and Glen Kamara from Dundee, as well as goalkeeper Andy Firth from Barrow has certainly strengthened Gerrard’s options.

It remains to be seen how many of the new arrivals will feature this afternoon when St. Mirren are the visitors to Ibrox.

Davis and Defoe will certainly be in the squad, but Holster awaits International clearance and Kamara has not played competitive football since the turn of the year.

The Rangers manager was delighted with Glen’s last-minute arrival.

“It’s a bonus for us. It’s another excellent player who can join our squad and it certainly makes us become stronger. I thought we were going to have to wait until the summer and we were prepared to wait - but when I got the call it was obviously good news and a big bonus for myself.

“I love my midfield players who play with their head up, who look to pass forward and make things happen as well as winning the ball back and being aggressive.

“We believe we can help Glen improve and find the next level but the Coaches he has had previously have done a fantastic job.”

However, Gerrard confirmed that Kamara would not feature immediately.

“He hasn’t done much over the past three weeks. He’s had no game time and he hasn’t really trained much. We will build him up to get him up to speed - in training the quality is there to see and the new lads have added that wee bit extra.”