Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looks to end 2018 on a high with Old Firm victory

Steven Gerrard has called on his Rangers players to give him one last push as they look to end 2018 on a high against Celtic.

Gers welcome Brendan Rodgers’ champions to Ibrox on Saturday for their final clash before the winter break and Gerrard has demanded his team produce a better display than they managed on his Old Firm debut.

The former Liverpool skipper felt the Light Blues showed the side managed by his old Anfield boss far too much respect at Parkhead back in September and paid the price as Olivier Ntcham sealed a 1-0 win for the Hoops.

But this time Gerrard expects no half-measures, declaring: “We have to bring our ‘A’ game.

“We’re playing against a good team who’ll be well-drilled. We know that we have to bring our best to get the result we want.

“I’m confident the players can do that. It’s the last fixture, there’s 90 minutes to go empty it for and give everything you’ve got.

“Let’s see where it takes us.

“We’ve certainly got respect for the opposition but what a fantastic opportunity for the players to go try to get the result we need.

“We always said, certainly at the start of the season looking ahead to the first six months, that we wanted to be in this position,” he said.

“I feel we’re a couple of results away from having the perfect six months, if you like.

“But this is an opportunity that if we can get the result that we want it puts us where we need to be.”