Rangers boss Steven Gerrard looks to get back to winning ways at Livingston

Steven Gerrard will lead Rangers to West Lothian on Sunday afternoon looking to get back to winning ways following the severe blow of suffering a midweek defeat to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

That 1-2 loss occurred during a game that unquestionably should have been won – with defensive errors allied to a disappointing second-half performance proving costly.

The Light Blues will also be seeking to right the wrong of their last visit to Almondvale back in September when they were deservedly beaten 0-1 courtesy of a Dolly Menga goal during a game that must count as one of the poorest of the current campaign.

Rangers did secure a measure of revenge two months later with a 3-0 home win – but the Tony Macaroni Arena is one venue where the Ibrox men have never arguably played well, even in games where they have emerged victorious.

It remains to be seen whether Steven Gerrard will stick with the diamond formation employed to ultimately little effect on Wednesday evening – or whether Borna Barisic, now recovered from injury, will feature.

There is a school of thought that argues that the Rangers manager should have remained as close as possible to the starting eleven who emerged victorious in the ‘Old Firm’ clash before the turn of the year.

Gerrard outlined his need to be conservative in his use of the two loan signings - Steve Davis and Jermain Defoe.

“They haven’t played much football of late, and I have said on a couple of occasions, I will have to manage them in terms of their game time.

“They are here for the next six months, not the next six games, so that is down to me to manage and make sure I use them in the right way.”

He spoke highly of his admiration for ‘Livi’.

“They are a good team, they are organised, are very difficult to beat, are physical and quite direct. It’s another challenge for the team, but I am confident if we react in the right way from Kilmarnock we will find a performance.

“We didn’t perform well enough in a lot of departments when we last played at their ground.

“It was a game that we spoke about in a lot of detail afterwards and the reaction was very good. We have to learn our lessons and we cannot just expect to go to Livingston and win – you have to earn the right.

“I think their gameplan will be pretty similar as they got a successful result out of us last time.”