Rangers boss Steven Gerrard not happy after Scottish Cup win

Steven Gerrard warned his sloppy second string they have missed an opportunity to impress after watching Rangers struggle to shake off Cowdenbeath.

The Ibrox men progressed to the fifth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup after a 3-1 win at Central Park.

But while Gers were three up at half-time thanks to goals from Andy Halliday, Lassana Coulibaly and Kyle Lafferty, they were not at the races on a ground that doubles as a stock car track after the interval.

That gave Gary Bollan’s side encouragement and the League Two part-timers were unlucky not to add to David Cox’s strike just after the restart.

Gerrard had given the likes of Jon Flanagan, Gareth McAuley and Coulibaly a run-out but without naming names the Ibrox boss made it clear he was unhappy with certain performances.

Gerrard - who confirmed the only likely movement on today’s transfer deadline day from Gers will be a loan switch for Jordan Rossiter to Bury - said: “I’m just pleased to get through. We’ve come through healthy and those are the two main things.

“I thought it was a professional job. I was pleased with the first half, not so pleased with the second half. I thought we got sloppy and complacent. We were nervy at times and gave them opportunities where we may have been punished on a different night.

“Credit to Cowdenbeath. We played for 45 but got the job done. I had the chance to rest certain people for the weekend and fixtures coming up. There were some positive performances and I was disappointed with a couple of players tonight.”