Rangers: Carlos Pena has contract terminated by Ibrox club

Carlos Pena has officially left Rangers after his contract was terminated.

The Mexican midfielder scored five goals in 14 matches for Rangers after being signed by Pedro Caixinha in a big-money move in June 2017 but largely struggled to adapt to the pace of Scottish football.

He went on loan in January last year to Cruz Azul - where he was reunited with Caixinha - but the deal was cut short because of alcohol-related discipline problems.

The 28-year-old reportedly spent time in rehab before joining Necaxa on loan, but that deal was also cut short late last year and Pena did not rejoin his Rangers team-mates.

A Rangers statement read: “We can confirm that Carlos Pena is no longer a Rangers player.

“His contract has been terminated.

“We wish him the best for his future.”