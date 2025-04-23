Rangers manager Barry Ferguson. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

A front runner has emerged in Rangers' search for a new sporting director following a major breakthrough.

The Ibrox club are understood to be nearing an appointment after CEO Patrick Stewart revealed back in February that filling the vacancy was "the most significant action" to have arisen from a review of football operations.

Stewart explained that the new man will have "responsibility for the entire football operations", adding that the role "will put somebody right at the top of the football tree, an experienced football person that will be responsible for all aspects of the football club to make sure that they're working together towards fulfilling a holistic joined-up plan."

A two-month search now appears to have delivered a preferred candidate after the Daily Mail reported that Kevin Thelwell has been identified as the man Rangers want to oversee their football department with a deal believed to be imminent.

Thelwell is currently employed as the director of football at Everton, a role he has held since February 2022, although he is set to depart Goodison Park at the end of the season as part of a restructure plan put in place by new owners, The Friedkin Group.

Thelwell previously worked at Wolves, working his way up from academy director to director of football and helping to orchestrate the club's rise from League One in 2013/14 to qualification for the Europa League in 2019/20, identifying and recruiting players like Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Leander Dendoncker and Conor Coady.

His CV also includes a spell as head of sport at New York Red Bulls, who reached the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2020 with the youngest roster in the MLS under his watch, while he was heralded as the youngest academy manager in England when appointed by Derby County at 32 years of age in 2006.

Thelwell's impending Everton exit was confirmed last month with the 51-year-old claiming to be leaving the Toffees in a "much better position" than when he arrived despite facing many challenges during his three-year tenure.

In a statement issued on his behalf by the Association of Sporting Directors, Thelwell said: "With a backdrop of PSR commissions, points deductions, relegation fights, takeover attempts and a financial reality that necessitated tough decisions on player transfers and significantly reduced team investment, it has not been easy to keep our heads above water and retain our Premier League status.

"Navigating the last three years, whilst building a magnificent new stadium, hopefully provides some pride for you and gives everyone associated with our club and the city the opportunity to look forward to a brighter future.

"I feel that I leave with the Club in a much better place than when I arrived, both on the pitch and off it. Being consistently outspent by every team in the league has not been easy but it was a necessity to ensure the survival of our club – and that is something that I’ve always been honest and open about. My goal has always been to manage with the multiple immediate challenges, without jeopardising the long-term future of the Club. As a result, we are in a much stronger financial position, and I am excited about where we are on the pitch.

