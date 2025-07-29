Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam believes fans are “absolutely” justified in being optimistic for the season ahead but he stressed the full picture will only emerge in a month’s time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Russell Martin got his Rangers reign off to a flying start with a 2-0 Champions League win over Panathinaikos, but they still have to come through a tough test in Greece on Wednesday to reach the third qualifying round.

The Light Blues have made seven signings this summer and have been tipped to add Tottenham winger Mikey Moore on loan, possibly ahead of Saturday’s William Hill Premiership opener at Motherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Martin stressed last week that his squad would look different at the end of August and Adam believes the next few weeks will be crucial off the park.

Charlie Adam, the former Scotland midfielder in 2024 during his time as Fleetwood Town manager. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“This squad’s not ready yet,” said the former Everton coach, who was speaking at a William Hill SPFL season launch event.

“This squad will have another three or four players by the end of the window and that’s where you’ll then start to judge it. Unfortunately the games come quick in terms of European games.

“Like Russell said before, this squad will be totally different from now than it will be at the end of the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’ll have to navigate his way through these games at the moment to get performances but also get results because ultimately they want to be in the Champions League and that’s obviously where everybody wants to play.

“If they can get through this Panathinaikos game then it will give them more money to spend on different types of players and be able to recruit better quality players.”

When asked if Rangers fans should be optimistic about the season ahead, the former Scotland midfielder said: “Absolutely, absolutely. There’s a plan, there’s a strategy inside the football club at the moment that’s aligned, and that’s important when new investors come in.

“But there’s a lot of building work in terms of bringing Kevin Thelwell in, who I know from Everton. He’s done some good business within a tough period at Everton through the financial problems that they had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s got good experience in English football, he’s got good contacts abroad from where he’s worked as well.

“Dan Purdy’s coming in as head of recruitment, which is good. And they’ve brought a manager in who has the style and the right personality to be a Rangers manager. So I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

Adam believes his former Stoke team-mate Jack Butland will be a key player in Athens on Wednesday.

“The conditions will be different, it’ll be hot and it’ll be humid so again Rangers will look to try and keep the ball if they can,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course Panathinaikos can cause you problems. There were moments in the first leg that were nervy but they come through that period and they need their goalkeeper.

“He looks like he’s back to good form and he’s got confidence. I know him, I’ve played with him so it’s good to see him playing well again and they’re going to need him in the second leg.