Rangers fans’ optimism justified but squad ‘not ready yet’ for Charlie Adam
Russell Martin got his Rangers reign off to a flying start with a 2-0 Champions League win over Panathinaikos, but they still have to come through a tough test in Greece on Wednesday to reach the third qualifying round.
The Light Blues have made seven signings this summer and have been tipped to add Tottenham winger Mikey Moore on loan, possibly ahead of Saturday’s William Hill Premiership opener at Motherwell.
But Martin stressed last week that his squad would look different at the end of August and Adam believes the next few weeks will be crucial off the park.
“This squad’s not ready yet,” said the former Everton coach, who was speaking at a William Hill SPFL season launch event.
“This squad will have another three or four players by the end of the window and that’s where you’ll then start to judge it. Unfortunately the games come quick in terms of European games.
“Like Russell said before, this squad will be totally different from now than it will be at the end of the window.
“He’ll have to navigate his way through these games at the moment to get performances but also get results because ultimately they want to be in the Champions League and that’s obviously where everybody wants to play.
“If they can get through this Panathinaikos game then it will give them more money to spend on different types of players and be able to recruit better quality players.”
When asked if Rangers fans should be optimistic about the season ahead, the former Scotland midfielder said: “Absolutely, absolutely. There’s a plan, there’s a strategy inside the football club at the moment that’s aligned, and that’s important when new investors come in.
“But there’s a lot of building work in terms of bringing Kevin Thelwell in, who I know from Everton. He’s done some good business within a tough period at Everton through the financial problems that they had.
“He’s got good experience in English football, he’s got good contacts abroad from where he’s worked as well.
“Dan Purdy’s coming in as head of recruitment, which is good. And they’ve brought a manager in who has the style and the right personality to be a Rangers manager. So I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”
Adam believes his former Stoke team-mate Jack Butland will be a key player in Athens on Wednesday.
“The conditions will be different, it’ll be hot and it’ll be humid so again Rangers will look to try and keep the ball if they can,” he said.
“Of course Panathinaikos can cause you problems. There were moments in the first leg that were nervy but they come through that period and they need their goalkeeper.
“He looks like he’s back to good form and he’s got confidence. I know him, I’ve played with him so it’s good to see him playing well again and they’re going to need him in the second leg.
“So if Rangers could start the game well and maybe nick a goal early it would really settle the game down, but again they’re all tough games away from home.”
