Rangers Gary McAllister’s looking forward to Kilmarnock clash

The big games keep coming thick and fast for Steven Gerrard and Rangers as – less than 72 hours after their victory over Aberdeen on Wednesday - the Ibrox men will face Kilmarnock on Scottish Cup business.

Just two-and-a-half weeks ago Rangers suffered defeat at the same venue after taking an early lead.

And under Steve Clarke Killie have made massive progress in the League, although since that win over Rangers results have not perhaps been as good as they might have hoped with Wednesday’s draw at Dundee following a defeat to Hearts. Indeed, the Ayrshire club have not actually won since that defeat of Rangers.

‘Gers assistant manager Gary McAllister is fully aware of the threat posed by Kilmarnock.

“We know they are very well organised, and we have had problems at Rugby Park before - but we’ve also done well there.”

And McAllister reflected with real satisfaction on the midweek win against Aberdeen.

“It was a very strong performance - and I would like to congratulate both sets of players.

“I thought it was a great game in which there were good goals and loads of incidents. For a neutral, it would have been a good watch and it was great for the Scottish game.

“It was two teams on the front foot both trying to win, there were goals and there were incidents. It looked like a good game to play in.”

And McAllister says they have to make the most of the squad they have at Ibrox.

“There’s always debate - especially when you are at a club of this size where the game is dissected and analysed stringently.

“However, I’ve got to say - in the modern game - players have got to be able to adapt.

“I would say tactical awareness is now more evident on training pitches, so players today should be able to play different shapes.”