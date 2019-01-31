Rangers have to win a trophy this season says Andy Halliday

Andy Halliday fears Steven Gerrard’s first season as Rangers boss will be branded a failure unless the Ibrox side lift a trophy.

Gers have made strides under the former Liverpool skipper this season, qualifying for the group stages of a European competition for the first time since 2010.

They remain in the Ladbrokes Premiership title hunt, although Celtic’s midweek win over St Johnstone means Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops have a six-point lead as they chase eight-in-a-row.

Having crashed out of the Betfred Cup to Aberdeen at the semi-final stage, the Light Blues’ best chance of claiming silverware could come down to the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Gers held off League Two part-timers Cowdenbeath on Wednesday night to set up a fifth-round date with Kilmarnock, and Halliday admits defeat at Rugby Park on February 9 could wreck what is left of his team’s campaign.

He said: “Our squad’s had a lot of praise this year due to the progress that’s been seen domestically and in Europe. We’ve managed to make it a real title race this year.

“But I still think it would be a disappointment and a failure if we don’t win a trophy. It’s as simple as that.”

And Kyle Lafferty grabbed his first goal since September and Halliday was delighted to see the Northern Ireland international end his scoring drought.

“Strikers are there to score goals and there has been a lot of games this season where Kyle has come on, made an impact, done well but maybe not been rewarded for that,” he said.

“So I was very happy that he managed to get his goal last night.”