Rangers into semi-finals of Betfred Cup with victory over Livingston but Steven Gerrard bemoans injury blow

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard claimed Livingston should have gone down to 10 men after Joe Aribo went off with a head wound that required 20 stitches.

Aribo bled heavily on the pitch after being caught by Ricki Lamie’s elbow midway through the first half of Rangers’ 1-0 Betfred Cup win at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Gerrard, whose team face Hearts in the semi-finals, said: “He’s had 20 stitches, he got a real nasty gash which has gone right through.

“You could see on the pitch, it was gushing with blood. The doctor stitched him up and did a fantastic job. He will certainly be out for the weekend.

“I don’t think Lamie has meant to do him, he’s not that type of player, but in my opinion it was serious foul play.”

Gerrard made a conscious effort to hold back his thoughts when pressed on Livingston’s approach, especially after learning that home boss Gary Holt felt Filip Helander should have been sent off for bringing down Lyndon Dykes.

“It could have gone either way but it’s pretty interesting him saying we got away with one,” Gerrard said.

“There were a (couple of head knocks) and there were a couple the last time we played this team as well.

“A boy has just gone off with 20 stitches in his head. I’ve watched Lamie long enough to know he’s not that type of player.

“I’m not accusing him of anything out of order but that’s serious foul play because he has led with his elbow.”

Rangers were given plenty of uncomfortable moments after Glen Kamara’s deflected strike gave them the lead in the fifth minute, although they had decent control of the final 20 minutes.

Gerrard said: “It was a performance full of courage and desire, it was a very brave performance but it wasn’t pretty on the eye.”

On Helander’s challenge, Holt had said: “It didn’t help us but I don’t think it cost us the game.

“We still created enough chances.

“It didn’t go our way but it is one of those things.”