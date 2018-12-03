Rangers: Joy for Steven Gerrard at ‘important result’ to send his side top of the table

Steven Gerrard highlighted the ‘important result’ that sent Rangers to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Victory over Hearts by 2-1 helped Gerrard’s Gers leapfrog Celtic and move to the head of the Scottish top-flight standings.

Gerrard was understandably delighted with his team as they came through another stern examination of their character.

Scott Arfield’s sending off was the seventh red card Rangers have received this season and the Ibrox manager joked the practice is paying off for his side.

“It’s a very important result,” said Gerrard, who let out a roar of delight at full-time. “It’s our first big win against a rival away from home and we’ll take belief from it.

“The emotion at the end comes from finishing the game with 10 men again.

“Scott’s late and he knows he is. I’ve no complaints, but he isn’t a dirty player and we aren’t a dirty team even though we keep getting red cards.

“Scott sees the keeper has it in one hand and goes for it and by the time he gets there he has it in two hands, so he is late.

“You get your punishment, but he has been outstanding for us and he doesn’t have a violent bone in his body.

“We’re getting used to playing with 10 men and we’re quite good at it. We’ve had enough rehearsals.”

An own goal by Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley handed Hearts control before goals from Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos.