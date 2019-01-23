Rangers manager Steven Gerrard gutted as NI star Jordan Jones hits winner for Kilmarnock

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard cut a frustrated figure as he reflected on three points thrown away at Kilmarnock on Wednesday night after a goal from Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones gave Killie a 2-1 win .

And Gerrard was far from happy with his side’s display.

“That was a difficult one to take, having started the game so well and having complete control after taking the lead and having complete control.

“We could have extended our lead – but obviously there was a huge moment that swung the game against us and gave Kilmarnock an opportunity to get back into the game.

“It affected the whole team and affected the atmosphere in the ground.

“We never recovered at all from that. We’ve got enough experience that we should have recovered from that but we just didn’t turn up in the second-half.

“This was a game that we should have won comfortably but we got undone by two moments.

“It’s even more painful because we had so much control of the game.”

The Ibrox boss bemoaned the gifting of two goals to Kilmarnock.

“ Joe got caught in possession for the first goal and then we allow them to break away following a square ball for the second.

“It was a catalogue of errors for their two goals,” he said.

The winning goal came from Jones – soon to be at Rangers.

“Jordan’s a good player – we signed him for a reason,” added Gerrard.