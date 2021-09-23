Finnish international Kamara committed his medium-term future to the Scottish champions this week when he signed a new contract which runs until the summer of 2025.

The 25-year-old has been a major success at Rangers since being snapped up for a bargain £50,000 fee from Dundee in January 2019.

Kamara’s stock has risen significantly on the back of his outstanding performances in Europe for the Ibrox side and with his national team who he helped reach a first major tournament finals in their history at Euro 2020.

Glen Kamara penned a new deal at Ibrox earlier this week

McAllister counts himself as one of Kamara’s biggest admirers but has highlighted the need for him to get himself on the scoresheet more regularly.

Kamara has scored just four goals in his 116 appearances for Rangers so far, having drawn a blank in his previous club appearances for Arsenal, Southend United, Colchester United and Dundee. For Finland, he has found the net once in his 34 appearances.

“I think there is still a lot of growth in Glen,” said McAllister. “If he could go and step forward and get a goal, that would add a lot to his CV as well.”

English Premier League trio Everton, Watford and Brentford were all linked with Kamara during the summer transfer window on the back of his accomplished performances for Finland against Denmark, Russia and Belgium at the European Championship finals.

Rangers’ offer of an extended and improved contract had been on the table for several weeks and McAllister is thrilled that the player has now put pen to paper.

“I’m a massive fan of Glen Kamara,” added McAllister. “He has been outstanding since the day he arrived and he just keeps improving.

“I watch him when he plays for his national team and he is someone who plays with a lot of poise and class.