Rangers must now focus primarily on Premiership title

The Europa League campaign is at an end with dreams of the continuation for Rangers beyond Christmas disappearing in the bitter cold of Vienna.

For Steven Gerrard and his team attention must now be focused on the domestic front and primarily on the challenge for the Premiership title.

Recent results on the home front have been disappointing with just one solitary point secured from the last two fixtures.

With a heavy schedule still ahead of them before the winter break it is essential that Rangers secure all three points on Sunday afternoon when Hamilton Accies are the visitors.

Alfredo Morelos remains suspended for this one, but Daniel Candeias, sorely missed against Rapid, will certainly return – with Kyle Lafferty certain to play from the start with his Colombian colleague unavailable.

One player who did not even travel to Austria in midweek was on-loan Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria – amidst speculation that he is unsettled in Glasgow it will be interesting to see if he features against Martin Canning’s men.

In the wake of the European elimination the Rangers Manager reiterated his belief that his squad needs strengthening – even more so if Ejaria, as may well happen, returns to his parent club in January. Already Umar Sadiq is reportedly set to return to his own parent club Roma, having failed to make an impact at Ibrox.

For years now Accies have defied the odds to remain in the Premiership.

Currently lying tenth in the division with 13 points from 17 games, they sit four clear of the relegation zone, having suffered defeat on their last two outings without once finding the back of the net.

The Lanarkshire club however will undoubtedly be emboldened by memories of their 2-0 win at Ibrox last season and will be looking for a repeat.

An earlier meeting between the two clubs back in October saw Rangers secure their first away League win of the current campaign with a 4-1 win that was perhaps not quite as comfortable as the score-line would suggest with three goals, including two James Tavernier penalties, coming in the final ten minutes.

After a disappointing ten-day spell that followed Rangers reaching the summit of the Premiership – and with just one goal scored in the last three games - a near-capacity Ibrox audience will be looking for an emphatic and much-needed win to carry forward into a programme for the rest of December that will only get more demanding.