Rangers: Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis and Jermain Defoe seal loan deals

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis is back in Rangers blue.

The 34-year-old last night sealed his return to Glasgow on a loan deal from Southampton until the end of the season.

Davis previously played for Rangers across 2008 to 2012, winning eight major trophies and helping the club to three league titles.

Confirmation marked the second high-profile loan deal wrapped up by Rangers on Sunday following news of a temporary switch by former England striker Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, 36, heads to Ibrox from Bournemouth to bolster Rangers’ attack in pursuit of Ladbrokes Premiership title success, having scored 273 club career goals.

“He has previously captained the club and been captain for his country and Southampton, so we welcome yet another leader into our dressing room,” said Rangers boss Steven Gerrard on the club’s official website. “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers.

“He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for.

“We look forward to integrating him into the squad whilst we work in Tenerife over the next week.”

The double loan deal follows Saturday’s news of pre-contract agreements with Glen Kamara and Northern Ireland international Jordan Jones.

“It’s really helpful to get work on this front done early in the transfer window because it means we should be able to hit the ground running after the winter break,” said Rangers director of football Mark Allen. “I believe that is vitally important.”

Jones said on his official Twitter account: “Unbelievably proud day for me and my family, I’ve waited for this moment for a long time and today is a dream come true! #WATP. I’ve said it before and will say it again I couldn’t be more grateful to @KilmarnockFC for their support and backing the last 3 years. Without them I couldn’t of achieved this dream. I have give everything for the club and will continue to do so. Thankyou.”