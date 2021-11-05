Rangers report operating loss of £23.5million for last season in latest accounts

The deficit for the year to June 30, 2021 was more than £7.5m bigger than the 2019-20 campaign.

The “total comprehensive” loss after tax, player sales and finance costs were taken into account was £26m.

Rangers reported a profit on player registrations of £1.7m but finance costs were £3m.

Revenue was down by almost a fifth at £47.7m while operating expenses were down by £4.5m. The decrease in expenses was “driven mostly by the reduced need for matchday costs”, according to chairman Douglas Park.

Park added in the club’s annual report: “The year under review was of course heavily affected by Covid, and the impact that had on revenue streams, both matchday and non-matchday.

“Initial estimates are that the adverse effect on revenues was over £20m, and the effect on the net loss over £10m.

“The group has submitted a claim on its business interruption insurance for losses caused by Covid, the curtailment of the 2019/20 season and the closed doors games and the restrictions on stadium usage throughout the 2020/21 season.

“The scale and timing of any future claim is uncertain, however we have recognised amounts received from our insurers against our claim to date.”