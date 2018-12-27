Rangers’ Ross McCrorie shares manager Steven Gerrard’s frustration

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie was as frustrated as his manager Steven Gerrard as he reflected on yet another lost opportunity on Boxing Day with the 1-1 home draw with Hibernian.

It was the second time inside a week that these two sides have shared the points despite the Ibrox men being much the better side on both occasions.

McCrorie said: “We’re disappointed and we need to take our chances and not shoot ourselves in the foot. We have to clear up our mistakes.

“It’s just the wee details we need to clean up on like stopping conceding those silly goals.

“We’ve had a long six months and we still have a long season ahead. Obviously, every team can do better so we have things to improve on and we will do that.”

The midfielder refused to cite a crippling injury list as an excuse for recent hiccups, despite a lengthy list that includes Gareth McAuley, Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield, Graham Dorrans, Ryan Kent and Jamie Murphy

“Injuries aren’t an excuse - we have a good enough squad to go and put on a show and a performance and we will see what happens at the weekend. I’m raring to go.”

The weekend fixture that McCrorie referred to is of course the visit of Celtic to Ibrox in the second ‘Old Firm’ clash of the season

“We’re going to go out and play our own game and focus on ourselves. We will do our analysis on Celtic - but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

“Every game is a must win game. We are playing for Rangers, we need to win every game, especially if we want to challenge for the title.

“Celtic have a strong midfield – but we have a lot of quality too, we have a good squad of players and we’ll see what happens at the weekend.”

McCrorie spoke of how he feels he has improved as a player under the new regime.

“I feel confident and comfortable and I feel a far better player than I was at the start of the season.

“I have done a lot of stuff with Gary McAllister. Tommy Culshaw and Michael Beale in training. Little things have been added to my game. Just like switching of play, my body shape and coming for the ball, little details.

“I feel as if I’m a totally different player but that’s just because I have gained more experience. It’s not about me - I want to help the team go forward.

“I’ve tried not to get too carried away with the highs and the lows and to stay level-headed.”

He spoke of his ‘Old Firm’ experiences – the first of which came 15 months ago under Pedro Caixinha.

“You do get caught up in ‘Old Firm’ games but that is part and parcel of being an ‘Old Firm’ player, you’ve got to stay level headed and focus on the game.

“All the boys have played in massive games but every footballer thrives to play in an ‘Old Firm’ game and this is why they came to Rangers to play in these games. I’m not bothered about individual games, I would rather play badly and win then I would be happy.”

Born and bred a Rangers fan, McCrorie has suffered alongside all associated with the Light Blues over recent troubled times in the ‘Old Firm’ fixture.

“I seldom got to them because I was always playing with the youth teams. I went to a couple but I didn’t go all the time because I was always training or playing.

“It’s frustrating especially as I grew up a Rangers fan and that’s what every supporter wants - to beat Celtic. We have to have a big performance.”