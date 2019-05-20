Rangers Ryan Jack has mixed feelings as season comes to a close

Ryan Jack had mixed feelings at the end of the season following Rangers’ 1-2 reversal to Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Sunday afternoon in the final Premiership game of a long campaign.

But Jack wishes they could have ended the season on a high.

“It’s never nice to lose a game. We’ve been on a great run and we’ve been excellent since the split fixtures came around. We’ve shown real consistency - so that was a tough one.

“The fans were there in great numbers again to support us and it’s a pity we didn’t get over the line.

“It’s disappointing obviously. It was a chance to make a bit of history by winning every game after the split – but we can’t complain. We’ve been on a good run.”

The midfielder had mixed feelings as he reflected on the campaign.

“Going in to the summer we’ll have a good break and come back flying next season.

“Personally, it’s been a good season after last season with all the injury and suspensions, so for me personally it’s been excellent.

“There was a lot of changes at the start of the season, a lot of players coming in and a lot going out. It’s been a good season – it’s disappointing there’s no trophy for the fans and for everyone at the club - but it wasn’t to be so next year we’ll get down to business, work hard and see what we can do.

“As you saw from the start of this season there is no room for error or complacency, we need to get back, get fit and hit the ground running.”

“At a club like this it doesn’t matter if it’s the first or last game of the season, the demands are always there.

“This will be a time to reflect on where we went wrong during the season.”

Ryan was already anticipating the next Europa League campaign.

“Twelve months on we’ve worked together as a group of players.

“There will be changes again in the summer – it’s all about getting focused for next season. The European qualifiers will be coming thick and fast – we need to make sure we’re ready to go next season.

“We had a great European run last year and a great pre-season trip and the team gelled really quickly, so I’m sure the staff will be looking for more of the same next season.

“We need to come back and start well and hit the ground running.”

Jack emphasised that more than anything else there will be a definite need to ensure a far greater level of consistency in the next campaign if the League Championship is to be secured.

“There were certain games when we just never showed up. If you’re going to win League titles then you need to go to places like Kilmarnock, Easter Road, Tynecastle and Pittodrie and take some points. You’ve got to go to these grounds fully focused.

“We’ve shown that we’ve got the squad to win big games –we’ve shown what we’re capable of - but it’s doing that consistently.”