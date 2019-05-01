Rangers Ryan Kent would love another year at Ibrox

Rangers loan ace Ryan Kent admits it is still possible he could be back at Ibrox next season.

The Liverpool youngster is due to report back to Anfield after his season-long stint in Glasgow finishes in three weeks’ time.

But, with Jurgen Klopp’s star attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane unlikely to be budged from the Reds’ starting line-up, Kent knows he future lies elsewhere.

Gers boss Steven Gerrard has already admitted he is desperate to keep hold of a player who has been nominated for both PFA Scotland’s player and young player of the year awards - but confessed the final say lies with Kent and his parent club.

Having spent the last four years out on loan at a variety of clubs, Kent says it is time he now starts to think about putting down solid roots.

And he admits a second year at Ibrox - whether it be another secondment from Liverpool or a permanent switch - could be on the cards.

Asked if a return to Rangers was still on the table, he said: “It’s something that we’ve spoken about and it’s something we’re still speaking about. Yeah, it’s a possibility.

“I don’t really know where my future sees me yet.

“I came into this season saying this would be my last loan spell. Whether that’s the case I don’t know yet.

“Would I consider another loan at Rangers? That’s something I would consider.”

But it seems clear the one jersey he will not be wearing next year is the red of Liverpool.

When it was put to him that he might still have ambitions of starring in front of the Kop, he replied with a terse “no” before adding: “I just want to play football, to find my happiness and I want to remain happy, which means playing football at the highest level possible.”

“It’s a great feeling to be nominated for two awards,” said Kent. “It’s been quite a tough season, a long season, but to be nominated for these awards is an achievement.”