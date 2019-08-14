Rangers set to sign Premier League midfielder

Leicester midfielder Andy King is set to seal a season-long loan switch to Rangers.

The Foxes midfielder has been given the green light by former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers to travel north to join Steven Gerrard's squad and could clinch the deal ahead of Thursday night's Europa League clash with Midtjylland.

News of the 50-cap Wales international's imminent arrival comes after Gerrard admitted he was considering bringing in another central midfielder to compete with the five-strong group he has at his disposal currently as the Gers prepare to battle on four fronts.

Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo have emerged as the Light Blues boss' favoured trio in the middle of the park, with Glen Kamara and Greg Docherty providing back up.

Speaking earlier, Gerrard said: "I am debating whether we need one more (central midfielder) as I like two players in each position but at the moment I'm satisfied with the five I've got."

He soon changed his mind and has now moved to bring in King, who made 29 appearances for Leicester the year they stunned the world by winning the Premier League title.