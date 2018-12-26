Rangers: Steven Gerrard frustration at draw before Celtic test

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard refused to hide his frustration following the feeling of two points dropped in the 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Ibrox.

It was a case of Boxing Day blues for Gerrard off a late equaliser by Darren McGregor to cancel out Alfredo Morelos’ 20th goal of the season.

“We led for the majority of the game and we shot ourselves in the foot by not killing the game off,” said Gerrard. “I don’t think we played particularly well, but we were five minutes away from the finishing line and could have come away with all three points.

“It would have been a scrappy performance, but sometimes you have to take that.

“I thought we were on our way to a scrappy win but, unfortunately, Hibs produced that one moment of quality that caught us out, the kid has put a great cross in, they have scored a goal and we have dropped two points.

“I’m not feeling frustrated at that – sometimes you have to hold your hand up to quality.

“We created enough chances to win the game but the execution is something I’m going to address in the coming months.

“I’m not feeling too good at the moment, of course, which is normal - and I don’t think anyone is going away feeling good.

“We’ll certainly analyse where we’ve gone wrong, we were in a healthy position – we were at home, we had taken the lead and we were creating chances.”

Gerrard enters Saturday’s ‘Old Firm clash with Celtic with Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley injured alongside Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield and Ryan Kent - with Connor Goldson limping off against Hibs.

“I have said to the players, we have two options here,” he said. “We can feel sorry for ourselves and mope round, or we regroup and dust ourselves down, pull ourselves together and get ready for a huge game.”