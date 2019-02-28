Rangers: Steven Gerrard’s reminder after Alfredo Morelos transfer talk

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos. Pic by Press Association.
Steven Gerrard has reminded Alfredo Morelos that he’ll be a Rangers player until the club receive a transfer offer which they deem to be acceptable.

The Colombian striker gave an interview to a radio station in his homeland where he said that he expects to be moving on in the summer.

Morelos talked of other clubs watching him in action as he seeks a move to a more lucrative league.

Gerrard, though, has remained consistent in his desire to keep the talismanic striker until a bid comes in that’s too good to turn down.

He told Sky Sports: “I’ve been clear on my thoughts about Alfredo. We want him to stay here for as long as possible.

“But I understand how people work and the reality is we haven’t had any offers at the moment.

“He’s a Rangers player and we look forward to Aberdeen.”

The Colombian hitman has scored 28 goals for Rangers following Wednesday’s home win over Dundee.

He was linked with a move to China last season and there are plenty of European clubs monitoring his progress.

And Morelos - in an interview with Colombian radio station W Radio - said that “there are many teams interested in me and a lot of them have watched me play...most likely my transfer will be this summer” plus “I have always said I would like to play in the English Premier League” but that at Rangers “I am gaining experience, improving and I’m happy.”