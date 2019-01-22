Rangers: Steven Gerrard tells Patrick Vieira he’s wasting his time over Nice move for Alfredo Morelos

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told Nice counterpart Patrick Vieira he will be wasting his time making a bid for Alfredo Morelos.

Reports this week claimed the Ligue 1 outfit were considering an £8million swoop for the Colombian.

With Mario Balotelli rumoured to be heading back to Italy, speculation stands that Vieira views Morelos as the ideal replacement.

But Gers have already knocked back a similar offer for the 22-year-old from Nice’s French rivals Bordeaux earlier this season and Gerrard is determined to keep hold of the striker as he looks to partner him alongside new recruit Jermain Defoe.

Now the former Liverpool skipper has warned his old Arsenal sparring partner Vieira to forget about landing Morelos this month.

Gerrard, who confirmed the signing of Matt Polster will depend on the club securing a work permit for the US international, said: “There’s been nothing concrete.

“At the moment in this window, Alfredo won’t be going anywhere.

“But every one of our players has got a price, I’m not naive enough to sit here and say they haven’t.

“But none of my players will be going out the door, certainly in this window, so anyone who is preparing a bid or thinking of a bid will be wasting their time.”

However, Gerrard offered “don’t know” as a reply to a question over the future of Carlos Pena at Rangers as part of the Ibrox club’s first-team squad.

Pena, spotted in Glasgow last month, had a loan spell with Necaxa cut short back in his homeland of Mexico but remains a Rangers employee.