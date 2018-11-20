Rangers: Steven Gerrard to delay Borna Barisic decision

Borna Barisic could be back in the Rangers squad this weekend, manager Steven Gerrard has revealed.

The Croatian left-back has been missing because of a calf problem since Rangers lost to Livingston on September 30.

But Barisic might face the West Lothian side at Ibrox on Saturday.

Gerrard told Rangers TV: “Borna is very close - whether he is available for the weekend we will make a decision in the next couple of days.

“But over the next two or three games Borna will be back in the squad.

“Connor Goldson is fine again too, that was more of an illness rather than an injury which kept him out against Motherwell.

“He has recovered well and he is available for the weekend.”

Rangers will still be without Ryan Kent against Livi after the midfielder missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

“The international break has come at a good time for Ryan Kent because he has had 10 days to two weeks without any games at a really important stage of a hamstring injury,” Gerrard said.

“He is probably now a couple of weeks away, hopefully if everything keeps moving the way it has been because he is doing really well.

“He is out on the pitch doing some jogging so he progressing really well.”

Rangers return to the Ladbrokes Premiership following a 7-1 victory over Motherwell described by Gerrard as “ruthless and relentless”.