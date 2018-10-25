RANGERS v SPARTAK MOSCOW: Steven Gerrard demands a performance

Steven Gerrard has urged Rangers to light the blue touch paper and blow Spartak Moscow away at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Gers put on an explosive performance against Rapid Vienna in their last Europa League outing as they climbed to the top of Group G.

Now Gerrard wants a repeat performance against the crisis-hit Russians, who have arrived in Glasgow with fitness coach Raul Riancho in temporary charge after axing manager Massimo Carrera on Monday.

The Light Blues boss said: “I’d like us to really take the game to the opposition. We need to ignite the crowd like we did in the previous game.

“We believe that if we play on the front foot, if we are aggressive and take the fans with us then we are a tough team to play against here.

“You try to put yourself in the shoes of the opposition manager. If your first game in charge is away at Ibrox, and if we’re at it with the crowd behind us,

then that is a tricky game for your first match in charge. We need to make sure we don’t disappoint.”

While Gers continue to grow in strength under Gerrard, Spartak are a club in disarray following Carrera’s sacking.

Their captain Denis Glushakov has been left at home after he was banished to the reserves last month for ‘liking’ an instagram post criticising the now departed Italian.

But Gerrard doubts this week’s upheaval will give his side the same kind of advantage as it did against Rapid, who had new boss Dietmar Kuhbauer in charge for the first time when they visited Glasgow three weeks ago.