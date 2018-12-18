Ranges boss Steven Gerrard expects a battle at Hibernian

Having regained first place at the summit of the Premiership at the weekend Rangers’ heavy festive programme continues on Wednesday night with a trip east to Edinburgh to face Hibernian at Easter Road.

This long-awaited first clash of this season with Neil Lennon’s side will see the Light Blues welcome the return from suspension of Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers were unbeaten in Leith last season following two visits under different interim leaderships.

Hibs currently lie eighth in the League with 26 points from 17 games – but have in the past ten days possibly turned their season around with successive wins and two clean sheets.

Steven Gerrard for one is in no doubt that this fixture will present a formidable challenge for his team.

“I think it’s going to be a big challenge for us as they are a good team and they have got good players.

“It has all the makings of an exciting game - and they are on the back of a big victory against Celtic, so I am sure that confidence is high and the tails are up, but we are really looking forward to the challenge.

“They are an attacking team, and they play brave football. I watched the crazy game last season, where you just don’t know what’s going on at either end with both teams going gung-ho.

“I wouldn’t mind scoring five again - but I wouldn’t want to concede five! I expect an attacking game and an exciting game in an intense atmosphere as there will be a lot of good footballers on the pitch.”

The Ibrox boss is only too aware of exactly what is required of a team seeking to be League Champions.

“It’s always about mentality wherever you are in the League - consistency is the key. Can we find consistency in our game and try to finish the first-half of the season off strongly?

“There are four fixtures to go - and we want to try and take as many points as we can.

“It’s important that we really focus on Hibernian as they are a good, very confident team who deserve respect so it’s very important we are focused on the job and go there, play well and win the game.”