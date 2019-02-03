Round-up: Ten things we learned from the weekend in England and Scotland

We take a look below at 10 things we learned from another weekend of top-flight football in England and Scotland:

HATS OFF TO SERGIO

Sergio Aguero plundered a fine hat-trick to underline his enduring potency as Manchester City beat Arsenal 3-1 to erase the memories of their midweek defeat at Newcastle. The Argentina international was in the right place at the right time firstly to head Aymeric Laporte’s first-minute cross past keeper Bernd Leno and then to strike from close range after Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling had combined superbly before completing his 10th Premier League treble by bundling home with a hint of handball.

No end to ref controversy

Refereeing standards have questioned for much of the season in Scotland and there was more controversy sparked when referee Andrew Dallas awarded Rangers a remarkable four penalties in the 4-0 win over St Mirren at Ibrox on Saturday. Gers captain James Tavernier scored two and missed one with striker Jermain Defoe scoring his first Ibrox goal from the spot as Ryan Kent chipped in with fourth goal. St Mirren boss Oran Kearney was far from impressed by Dallas’s performance and the fall-out will go on all week and beyond.

SUPER SON

Son Heung-min’s goalscoring return for Tottenham illustrated just how much Mauricio Pochettino’s men have missed him during his Asian Cup campaign. But it also underlined Son’s status as surely the most under-rated player in the Premier League right now.

Motherwell’s tactical joy

Motherwell have adapted to their new style of play, with manager Stephen Robinson employing two wingers and ditching his three-man central defence - to be rewarded with three consecutive wins.

RASH HOUR

Marcus Rashford continues to revel in the responsibility handed to him by Manchester United’s interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Minutes after squandering a gilt-edged opportunity to head United in front at Leicester, he collected Paul Pogba’s inviting ball over the top with a sublime first touch and then dispatched it with a gleeful second.

Celtic find a way to win

Celtic left it late to regain their six-point lead at the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership. The home side missed two early chances before the Hoops dominated possession, forcing Saints keeper Zander Clark into a series of saves in the second-half and it looked like the home side could hold out. However, the champions kept going and winger Forrest broke the deadlock in the 78th minute before Weah, on for injured fellow substitute Odsonne Edouard, notched in the 89th minute to clinch the victory and give the champions a crucial cushion.

NO SILVA LINING

Many of Everton’s recent issues seem to stem from the gulf separating their ambitions and reality. A succession of managers have tried and failed to bridge that gap but by more modest measurements, Marco Silva is failing to hit the mark. Defeat to Wolves was Everton’s sixth in nine games and illustrates the extent of the malaise at Goodison Park, as another season - and likely soon another manager - slips into the abyss.

Hearts back on form

Craig Levein’s side started the season in impressive form, forcing their way to the top of the table. However, results took a dip and they slid back down the table. But the Jambos’ 2-1 victory over in-form Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Friday night gave them their fifth win in six games and confirmed the confidence is back in Gorgie.

HIGUAIN TO THE RESCUE

Gonzalo Higuain delivered on his full debut to earn some respite for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri after his midweek from hell. The Italian clearly has issues at Stamford Bridge but the fact is they remain active in all four major competitions and could have, in Higuain, a player capable of ending their long-standing search for a talismanic number nine.

Stewart back to his best

On-loan Birmingham player Greg Stewart had a far more fruitful spell at Kilmarnock before New Year - scoring eight goals from a central role - than he did at Pittodrie last season. But Derek McInnes put Stewart at the heart of a three-man strikeforce in a 2-1 win over Hibs and his recent signing was influential.