Ryan Kent glad to open account with Rangers

Ryan Kent was one Ranger who had come in for sustained criticism following the defeat at Celtic Park some two weeks ago – but the on-loan Liverpool winger produced an outstanding display against Dundee on Saturday.

“I think my performances have been getting gradually better, and it helped today scoring my first goal for Rangers. It meant a lot to me - so that was a bonus as well topped-off with a good result.

“It’s the first goal I’ve scored in quite a while. I’ve been knocking on the door and finally I’ve broken through. Hopefully I can kick-on and get a few more goals.

“There were moments in the game when we got sloppy – but the most important thing was the result.”

It had been all of two years since Ryan’s last goal – as he acknowledged.

“I had been getting frustrated – the number of people from the outside who were telling me that I needed to score more goals and get more assists. I reckon I’ve been unlucky – I’ve been working really hard in training to compose myself in front of goal. People are so focused now on how many goals and assists people get in games – especially forward players. That will always be at the back of my mind.

“It was a good link-up with Scott – that’s why he’s in the team because he makes players combine with each other.

“I knew I needed to add goals to my game. The manager had told me not to worry about it and to relax in front of goal and the goals would come – like I said if I can push on and get more goals and assists then so much the better.”

Next up for the Light Blues is the opening fixture in the Group Stages of the Europa League with Villarreal.

“It’s a big thing for the club to be back in Europe. After putting four past Dundee today, we can go to Spain with confidence and enjoy the game.Europe’s the biggest stage we can play on.”