Ryan Kent is coming good says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admits working with Ryan Kent is a labour of love.

The recent weeks, while his electric burst of pace and turn past Mikael Lustig unlocked the Celtic defence in the build-up to Ryan Jack’s Old Firm winner at the end of 2018.

And he proved just as instrumental for Rangers against Aberdeen on Wednesday night as he had a major hand in both Alfredo Morelos goals as Gerrard’s men claimed a 4-2 win at Pittodrie.

Ibrox director of football Mark Allen revealed last month that Rangers were hoping to open talks with Liverpool about extending Kent’s stay in Glasgow into next season.

And Gerrard is desperate to see his budding relationship with the 22-year-old, who endured two frustrating loan stints with Freiburg and Bristol City last term, continue.

He said: “I have been delighted with his contribution since he walked through the door. On the back of two tough loans he has come here and taken the league by storm so far.

“The challenge for Ryan was, ‘can he produce against the top teams in the league?’ Well he’s now produced against Aberdeen and did against Celtic and is finding consistency in his game.

“He’s happy, he’s enjoying it and I’m loving working with him.”

Rangers finally toppled Derek McInnes’ Dons at the fourth attempt this season and they will now look to avenge last month’s Kilmarnock defeat when they head to Rugby Park for tomorrow’s William Hill Scottish Cup last-16 clash.

Morelos will sit out the meeting with Steve Clarke’s side after seeing red against the Dons for the third time in as many games this term - and his fourth in total - but Gerrard wants the rest of his players to show their fighting spirit.

“We have to decide on a team and a formation for Kilmarnock. We want to try and get to the next round of the cup. We need to try and go on a run of form now and keep winning games.”