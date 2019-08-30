Ryan Kent move still off the table for Steven Gerrard despite Rangers’ Europa League cash boost

Steven Gerrard admits Rangers’ £10million Europa League windfall will not trigger a renewed swoop for Ryan Kent - but he has pulled the shutters down on any clubs looking to snatch away his top stars.

The Ibrox side are set to cash in after landing a plum group stage draw with Portuguese giants Porto, Swiss champions Young Boys and Feyenoord of Holland.

Hopeful fans were keeping their fingers crossed that would mean Gerrard could make a fresh bid for Liverpool winger Kent - who walked off with Scotland’s ‘Young Player of the Year prize’ following an influential loan stint last season. But the former Anfield skipper confessed nothing has altered his old club’s stance that the £7million-rated winger move only on a permanent deal.

“Nothing has changed on the Ryan Kent situation,” said Gerrard. “Again we’d love to have him here but Liverpool’s stance hasn’t changed. So we move on and move forward.

“Unless we were to get a phone call on that one it’s as it was.

“But everyone knows what we think of Ryan and how much we’d love to have him here.”

Gerrard also confessed he is unlikely to see much of the money generated by their European progress, because the Ibrox board invested early to give his side the best shot of fighting through four qualifying rounds for the second year in succession.

“We did a lot of business in the summer,” he said. “Just because we qualified doesn’t mean the board are at the front door with a bag full of money for me.

“Sometimes you have to realise that they gave us the support before last night to try to put us in the position to try to qualify. It doesn’t mean we go knock on the door for more.”

The only players allowed to leave before Tuesday’s transfer deadline are Jake Hastie, Jason Holt, Graham Dorrans, Joe Dodoo and Eros Grezda.

q Rangers have been ordered to close a 3,000-seat section for their first Europa League group game at Ibrox as punishment for sectarian chanting against Legia Warsaw last week.