Steven Gerrard has no problem with Rangers’ ‘must-win’ Europa League billing

After a 2-0 home defeat to French club Lyon and a 1-0 loss away to Sparta Prague in the Czech Republic, the Scottish champions are bottom of Group B, one point behind the Danish club ahead of their meeting at Ibrox.

The Gers boss, who will be without suspended Glen Kamara after his sending-off in Prague, was asked if the match fell into the must-win category.

He said: “I don’t mind if you put it that way.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

“We want to try to win every game here at Rangers, no matter where we are sitting in the table, but having lost the first two games I think it is very important that we win this head-to-head (with Brondby).

“We have to take a minimum of four points, ideally we take six, so tomorrow we need a performance and result that is going to try to kick-start this campaign.

“I don’t think our two performances have been miles away, but it is a results business and to get out of the group you need results, we are well aware of that.

“If that adds a little bit more pressure going into tomorrow’s game and people on the outside want to make it a must-win game we are okay with that.”

Gerrard called for an improvement on his side’s record in front of goal, particularly from striker Alfredo Morelos, who spurned several chances against Hearts in the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw at Ibrox at the weekend.

The Gers boss is unimpressed by the Colombia international’s five goals in 15 appearances in all competitions this season as he sits on 99 Rangers goals and urged him not to “over-think” things.

He said: “Five in 15 is not enough for me. Not just from him, I think we need to score more goals, all our strikers.

“We are at Rangers, the chances we are creating I would expect the guy who has played the majority of the minutes as the number nine to have more than five in 15, so those are stats we need to improve on.

“If you look at previous number nines and Alfredo’s record in previous seasons it has been better than five in 15.

“I am sure Alfredo himself and certainly me and the coaching staff, in terms of our attacking units and our number nines, we want to get more goals in to them.