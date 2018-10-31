Steven Gerrard insists he believes in his Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists his belief in his players has not changed despite his frustration over their Hampden defeat.

Gerrard warned after Sunday’s 1-0 Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Aberdeen that his players must improve their quality in the final third or he would find replacements.

The squad have their first chance to show a reaction when they host Kilmarnock on Wednesday night and Gerrard has strikers Alfredo Morelos and Kyle Lafferty available again.

And the Ibrox boss has told his players to go out and make it up to the supporters.

“The players look ready and raring to go,” the former Liverpool captain said.

“We have analysed it and spoken to individual players and spoke to the team collectively but there’s nothing we can do to change the result. It was a disappointment but good teams and good players react in the right way and try to get back to winning ways.

“And we’ve got a good group of lads in there, we’ve got a good team spirit.

“The lads are not happy with the result at the weekend and they want to go and make the supporters happy again, and the only way to do that is to go and win this game.

“We had an incredible following at Hampden and I’m sure the supporters are feeling similar to ourselves. I think we owe it to them in terms of a reaction individually and collectively and I hope that’s the case and we send them away happy.

“The crowd might be slightly different because when we have played in front of them before we have had momentum and they’re in a good place. So it’s very important we start well to get the crowd with us.”