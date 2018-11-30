Steven Gerrard proud of his Rangers after Europa League clash

Steven Gerrard hailed Allan McGregor’s wow-factor as the Rangers keeper produced a string of stunning saves to help the 10-man Ibrox side clinch a crucial point against Villarreal.

Gers were left up against it when Daniel Candeias was controversially sent off just moments before half-time.

But despite having to play the entire second half a man down, the Light Blues clung on for the 0-0 draw which keeps their Europa League dreams alive going into the final Group G clash with Rapid Vienna in a fortnight’s time.

Victory in Austria will be enough to see Gerrard’s team into the last 32 and he admits his players have McGregor to thank.

The 36-year-old twice was twice faced with the sight of the LaLiga big guns’ Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi racing through on his goal but on both occasions he came out on top with a pair of breathtaking blocks.

Asked to sum up the Scotland number one’s performance, the Rangers boss said: “Just one word, really - wow!

“I’m running out of things to say about him. He’s been top-class since day one, every single day in training and all the games. Those saves tonight were wow.

“It was a heroic night. I’m very proud of my players. Daniel Candeias has a lot of friends in that dressing room. Every single one of them rolled their sleeves up and dug in against a fantastic team, a team full of top, top players after he was sent off.

“We had some good moments even with 10 men and could actually have stolen it, although we didn’t deserve to win on the balance to play. However, it would have been cruel if we hadn’t taken a point.”