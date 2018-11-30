Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss would ‘rather be in the cup final’

Rangers can go top of the table with victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday - but boss Steven Gerrard admits he would rather be at Hampden.

The Ibrox men blew their chance at reaching this weekend’s Betfred Cup final with defeat to Aberdeen in the last four and it is the Dons who will take on Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic to decide the first trophy chance of the season.

Gers have their own prize on offer, however, and can overtake both the Jambos and Celtic to claim the league lead if they make the most of this weekend’s opportunity.

But Gerrard admits he wishes it was his former Liverpool boss Rodgers and not Craig Levein that he was facing in the opposite dugout.

Gerrard said: “We want to be competitive in every single game and Hearts is the next one. There is an opportunity to go top of the table because Celtic and Aberdeen play in the cup final.

“To be honest, I’d rather be in the cup final but it is what it is.

“We’re under no illusions that it will be a tough game. It’s an intense crowd which is close to the pitch.

“We’re on the back of a European night and it’s a really tough test but we’re capable of getting the result we want.”

The last time Gers sat at the league summit at this stage in the season was 2011 under Ally McCoist - just months before the Craig Whyte regime crumbled into a financial blackhole.

“It’d be very nice if by the end of the weekend we’re sitting top of the table,” said Gerrard. “But you get nothing for that at this stage...it’s a long race and there is a lot of football to be played, it is, however, a good incentive to the players.”