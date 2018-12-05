Steven Gerrard’s Rangers charged by UEFA after Villarreal incidents

Rangers have been charged by UEFA after a fan ran on to the pitch at Ibrox during last month’s Europa League game against Villarreal.

The Ladbrokes Premiership club have also been charged by European football’s governing body for a separate bottle-throwing incident.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Rangers FC and Villarreal CF (0-0), played on November 29 in Scotland,” a UEFA statement read.

“Charges against Rangers FC - field invasions by supporters - art. 16 (2) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations (DR) and throwing of objects - art. 16 (2) DR.

“The case will be dealt with by the UEFA control, ethics and disciplinary body on December 13.”

Rangers fan Paul Cairney, 26, admitted to running on to the pitch when pleading guilty to conducting himself in a disorderly manner at Glasgow Sheriff Court last week.

The incident occurred after Rangers’ winger Daniel Candeias had been controversially sent off for a second yellow card just before half-time.

Another supporter, Nicholas Walker, 20, admitted assaulting a police officer during the match.

He pleaded guilty to throwing a glass bottle from the crowd which narrowly missed the police officer.