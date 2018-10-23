The most expensive Rangers players in Football Manager 2019

Here's a sneak peek at Rangers' Football Manager 2019 stats ahead of the game's release on November 2.

The game's creators Sports Interactive boast a network of scouts around the world who help to create its remarkably sophisticated player database.

Rangers most valuable player may come as a surprise (Photo: Shutterstock)

We got our hands on a Beta version of the game ahead of its release and ran the rule over Steven Gerrard's squad.

Here's the most expensive and most highly rated Rangers players in Football Manager 2019.

Scott Arfield, £9.75m

Canadian midfielder Scott Arfield is Rangers' most highly valued player in Football Manager 2019.

His passing, first touch and determination are all exemplary.

Connor Goldson, £8m

Centre-back Connor Goldson is valued at an impressive £8m.

His heading, tackling, positioning, jumping and strength are rated int he mid-teens.

Borna Barisic, £6.5m

Signed for £2.2m in the Summer, Barisic is rated nearly three times that price in Football Manager 2019.

The full-back's crossing and corner stats are both rated in the high teens.

Alfredo Morelos, £5.75m

Rangers' Colombian talisman possesses some hugly impressive attacking stats.

The 22-year-old's finishing is rated as 16, while his strength is listed as 19.

Ryan Jack, £4.8m

14-rated vision and work rate, along with 16-rated passing see Ryan Jack valued just shy of £5m.

Jamie Murphy, £4.4m

Rangers' injured attacker boasts some eye-catching stats, including 15-rated acceleration and pace.

Ryan Kent, £4.1m

Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent is valued just over the £4m mark.

Crossing, dribbling, acceleration and pace all rank in the mid-teens.

Ovie Ejaria, £3.4m

Another one of Liverpool's loan stars, Ovie Ejaria is rated £3.4m at the start of the latest edition of the simulation game.

The Englishman's composure and first touch are both rated in the mid-teens.

Joe Worrall, £3m

Tackling, jumping and heading in the mid-teens make Joe Worral an assured presence in central defence.

Nikola Katic, £2.7m

21-year-old Nikola Katic's physical stats are nearly all outstanding. In particular his jumping attribute, rated 18, stands out.

James Tavernier, £2.7m

The majority of James Tavernier's technical stats are coloured green, with corners, crossing, dribbling and free kicks all listed in the mid-teens.

Jon Flanagan, £2.1m

Rangers fans have only witnessed Jon Flanagan play in royal blue, but the Englishman is valued at over £2m.

His mental stats are particularly impressive, with aggression, determination, anticipation and bravery all ranking in the mid to high teens.

Eros Grezda, £2.1m

Albanian Eros Grezda's speed stats are among the highest in the Rangers side. His pace is listed as 15, while his acceleration is an impressive 16.

Daniel Candeias, £2.1m

Strong technical stats, paired with a high work rate and 15 acceleration make Candeias a solid choice in attacking midfield.

Lassana Coulibaly, £2.1m

Rangers' Lassana Coulibaly us blessed with 15 and above for tackling, stamina and work rate.

The Malian's off the ball and anticipation stats are also listed in the high teens.

Umar Sadiq, £1.9m

Roma loanee Umar Sadiq possess a mighty 19 for pace, along with 15 strength.

Graham Dorrans, £1.9m

Central midfielder Graham Dorrans is valued just shy of £2m in Football Manager 2019.

The Scotsman's long shots, first touch and passing are all rated 13.

Kyle Lafferty, £1.9m

Lafferty's physical stats will make him a pest for most opposition defences in Football Manager.

His jumping, pace and natural fitness all rank in the mid-teens.

Allan McGregor, £1.2m

Rangers' number one is an excellent shot stopper in game, largely due to his 17 out of 20 in one on ones and 16 reflexes.

Wes Foderingham, £975k

Wes Foderingham is valued slightly less than Rangers' first-choice goalkeeper, but he still holds some notable stats.

In particular his 15 reflexes and 15 throwing are strong.

Jordan Rossiter, £475k

With tackling, work rate and determination all rated in the mid-teens, Jordan Rossiter represents a relentless threat in the centre of midfield.

Lee Wallace, £375k

Lee Wallace is one of the strongest players in the Rangers side, holding 16-rated strength.

Ross McCrorie, £325k

Ross McCrorie is the cheapest player in Rangers' first-team squad.

Despite this he holds solid heading, tackling an passing stats all ranked in the mid-teens.