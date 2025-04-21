Rangers' Jefte reacts following the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second-leg match at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Wire)

This is how much Rangers earned from their 24/25 UEFA Europa League run following defeat to Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals.

Rangers’ dream of Europa League success came to an end at the hands of Athletic Bilbao, with the LaLiga giants running out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams at Estadio de San Mamés.

Despite their turbulent domestic campaign, Barry Ferguson’s side had found some solace in Europe over the course of the season, winning four of their eight League Phase games to qualify for the knockout stages automatically, beating edging beyond Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on penalties in the last 16 of the competition.

Finalists in 2022, the Light Blues had hoped for another shot at glory, but several in-game injuries and a highly controversial decision not to award a penalty for a shirt pull on Cyriel Dessers in the first half left Rangers with it all to do in the Basque region of Spain.

But how much did Rangers’ impressive Europa League run earn them in total prize money and how much can the Ibrox club expect to earn if they can navigate the qualifying rounds of next season’s Champions League?

Here’s everything you need to know:

To reveal how much Rangers have earned from their run to the Europa League last eight, we must first go back to August when they started their European campaign against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League qualifying stages.

The club received a fixed payment of €4.29m simply for their participation in the qualifiers, despite their 3-1 aggregate defeat to the Ukrainian giants. That payment was split into a down-payment of €4.14m. and a balance of €170k. The defeat put Rangers into the League Phase of the Europa League, which saw the Light Blues earn a ‘performance related bonus’ based on the outcome of each of their eight league games. These payments were as follows:

A win: €450,000

A draw: €150,000

A defeat: £0.

In total, Rangers won four, drew two, and lost two of their League Phase games, meaning they earned a total of €2.1million in bonuses. However, as they also finished in the top eight, they were also granted an additional €600,000 bonus. This means Rangers received a total of €2.7million (approximately £2.3million) for their performance during the League Phase.

Their automatic qualification for the round of 16 saw them pick up a further €1.75million, while they picked up a further in €2.5million in prize money for making the last eight of the competition.

In total, Rangers earned €11.24million (approximately £9.6million) in prize money from their Europa League run this season.

Had Rangers beaten Athletic Bilbao and gone on to the semi-final of the competition, they would have earned a further €4.2million, with a further €7million had they made the final.

Neither Celtic nor Rangers will automatically qualify for the Champions League League Phase next year due to Scotland dropping out of the UEFA coefficient top 10.

Assuming Rangers finish second, they will need to navigate three qualifying rounds (second, third, and play-off) in order to reach the League Phase. This will start in July 2025, with potential opponents including runners-up or third-placed teams from higher-ranked leagues like Serbia, the Netherlands, or Portugal.

Rangers’ strong club coefficient (higher than Celtic’s, ranked joint-30th v Celtic’s 56th) could secure seeding in earlier rounds, easing their path slightly.

Exact figures for 2025-26 season are not yet available, as UEFA typically announces these closer to the season start. An announcement on this is expected around June.

