Van Bronckhorst in‘special’ Gers debut

The Dutchman, who spent three years as a Rangers player, will experience the adulation of the support ahead of the must-win match against the Czechs and is hopeful that a positive atmosphere can help get his reign off to the perfect start.

Van Bronckhorst said: “I am looking forward to the first game back in the stadium and of course it will bring many memories of my time when I was a player. Very good memories. I can’t wait to feel the atmosphere again in the stadium but I am old enough to separate my emotions into the focus I need to perform with the team.

“Before the game it will be mixed feelings but once the whistle goes from the referee I will be fully focused on my task and that is to guide my team to victory.

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“It’s a big game, a special game in Europe. They are always great nights at Ibrox in Europe. With the support of the fans in the stadium, we have to create the atmosphere and environment where we can play well and win the game.”

Van Bronckhorst only met his squad for the first time on Tuesday, but he has promised that there will be changes, both in terms of personnel and tactics.

He said: “It’s a very short time – only two days to train with the players. But I think they can already sense the things I want to change and what is needed to become successful again. Not only on the pitch but also the way we behave as a team and the way we have to be prepared mentally.

“You cannot do everything in two days. I need more time. But step by step, I’m sure the players will understand the way I work and the way I want to play.

“I have certain ways of playing against different systems. But you will see a team tomorrow in the system I like to play.