Winger Glenn Middleton signs five year deal with Rangers

Glenn Middleton has been rewarded for breaking into Rangers’ first team with a new five-year contract.

The 18-year-old winger has made 12 appearances and scored three goals for Rangers since catching manager Steven Gerrard’s eye during the pre-season training camp in Spain.

“I am very happy and very grateful for the opportunities I have been given so far this season and them recognising what I have done so far with this new deal,” Middleton said on the club’s website.

“I couldn’t have asked for much more. From day one, going away on pre-season and training, and then from there going in to games, I have loved every minute.”

Though a Glasgow-born Rangers fan, Middleton began his football career with Northampton after his family moved to England, and joined Rangers in January this year after his release from Norwich.

After featuring for the Academy last season, Middleton has made a swift rise.

“You always set yourself targets going in to each season,” he said.

“I knew I was going away with the first-team, but at the same time, you have got your targets in your head but you need to be realistic, and I didn’t think it would have gone this well, this soon.”

Middleton is yet to start for Rangers but is hoping he gets the chance to make another impact in Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Aberdeen.

“Everyone in that squad knows what it means to this club and to the fans to play a game like this and to hopefully get into the final and hopefully get that first bit of silverware,” he said.

“We’ll be raring to go and determined to do that.

“I don’t think we can get too carried away yet - we need to focus on the semi-final first and carry out the game plan the manager tells us to do.

“I will just continue to work hard and see what happens.”