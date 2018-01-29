REACTION: Stephen Baxter pleased as Crusaders stay on course

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter:

Good performance and a good win against Carrick?

“Carrick have come here and they’ve been on the end of a bit of a blitz from our team.

“We scored six and might have had another six but we are playing very, very well at present and with great confidence.

“We just hope we can continue in that vein and, to be honest, Carrick just caught us on the back end of that.”

Have you problems with so many games?

“We have had to deal with the rigours of a heavy programme over the last few weeks. Players picking up hamstring strains and things like that.

“Heavy pitches taking their toll and sapping the energy in the players’ legs and we have been very aware of that.

“ You look for the signs and then you have to make changes very quickly to minimise the impact.

“So factoring in things like that and to get the results we have been getting is very pleasing indeed.”

Looking ahead and the big games just keep on coming?

“The thing with us is that we want to win every game that is put in front of us and we take it game by game.

“ We are a capable team who have got ourselves in a favourable position in a number of tournaments but you win nothing unless you go out and put your best foot forward.

“We intend to try to do that like we did in this game with Carrick and we hope to do it again at Dungannon on Tuesday.”

You are on good run -23 games without a defeat?

“I love stats, but I think you guys need to get a life.

“From our point of view it’s only ever about preparing for football matches and being ready for the next test.

“Listen, we’re on a great run and it’s pleasing, but the games just keep coming.

“We’ll let the media do all the stats stuff. The challenge for us now is to go again against Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday night.”

Carrick declined to speak to the media after Saturday’s defeat.