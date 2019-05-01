Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas rushed to hospital after suspected heart-attack

Legendary Spanish goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, has suffered a suspected heart attack at F.C. Porto's training ground in Portugal, according to reports.

Casillas, who is due to turn 38 later this month, made a name for himself making more than 500 appearances for Real Madrid between 1999 and 2015.

Since leaving the Santiago Bernabéu in 2015, Casillas has lined out more than 100 times for F.C. Porto.

English Premiership side, Chelsea F.C., were one of the first clubs to send a message of support to the iconic Spanish goalie.

"Get well soon, @IkerCasillas. All of us at Chelsea wish you a full and speedy recovery," they Tweeted.

According to local reports, Casillas was rushed into theatre where he underwent surgery and is believed to be "out of danger".