Record crowds on opening day of Danske Bank Premiership

It was a record breaking opening weekend in the Danske Bank Premiership with almost 9,000 fans flowing through the turnstiles to the first series of games.

The excitement of the build up to the new season has caught the imaginations of the local fans, with the total 8,960 across the six fixtures, surpassing the previous opening day record total of 6,384 (season 2017/18) by 2,576 spectators.

Saturday’s game at The Oval between Glentoran and Cliftonville also attracted a record opening day crowd over the ten-year period since attendances have been recorded, with 2,920 in attendance to witness Jay Donnelly’s last-minute winner for the Reds.

NI Football League Managing Director Andrew Johnston said: “The start of the new Premiership season always creates a buzz of excitement and optimism, but this year we sensed something special has captured the imagination. The end of last season was incredible, and we know this season could match that, we would encourage everyone to come out and take in a game.”